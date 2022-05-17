Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

