Raymond James & Associates Purchases 47,046 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

