Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302 over the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

