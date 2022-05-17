Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

