Raymond James & Associates Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 607.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Heska worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

