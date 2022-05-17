Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of XEBEF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

