Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of HUMA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

