Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT Lowered to CHF 63

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.