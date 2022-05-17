Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -495.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,002,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,628 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,332,400. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,874,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.