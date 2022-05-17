Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s previous close.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.59 and a 200 day moving average of $349.36. Illumina has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
