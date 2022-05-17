Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s previous close.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.59 and a 200 day moving average of $349.36. Illumina has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.