Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.25 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.