Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.25 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
