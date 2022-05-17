MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MGTX opened at $8.48 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 224.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

