Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to C$8.50

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.20 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

