OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $1.40

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 47.42% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 3.4% during the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 345,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OncoCyte by 102.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,941 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

