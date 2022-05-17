Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renovacor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCOR opened at $2.32 on Friday. Renovacor has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.