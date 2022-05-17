Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €7.25

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €6.65 ($6.93) to €7.25 ($7.55) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.73) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.42) to €5.70 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.25) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

