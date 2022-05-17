Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.36.
WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.
