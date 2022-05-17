Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.36.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

