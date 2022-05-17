The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to “Buy”

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.80) to GBX 750 ($9.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.91) to GBX 780 ($9.62) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.50.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

