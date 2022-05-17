The Sage Group’s (SGE) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($9.00) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.94).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 678 ($8.36) on Friday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 703.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 740.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

