ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON AGL opened at GBX 105 ($1.29) on Friday. ANGLE has a one year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.67.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

