Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNRO opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Monro has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $69.43.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.