Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $129.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $3,612,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

