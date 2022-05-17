International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Shares of IGIC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $383.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

