Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

