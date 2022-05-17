Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 39925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. MKM Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

