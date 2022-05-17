Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.21.

Shares of EQB opened at C$59.33 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.73 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Insiders sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock worth $834,037 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

