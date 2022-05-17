Intact Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.50.

IFC stock opened at C$177.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.79. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$156.61 and a 1 year high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

