Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.58.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.32. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$14.09.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,262,410.16. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

