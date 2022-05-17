Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

MFC stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.32. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.