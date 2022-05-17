Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Lifted by Raymond James

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Flagshp Cmty Re ( TSE:MHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$3.51. The firm had revenue of C$15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

