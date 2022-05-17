Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$34.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 19.91. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$33.03 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.37.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

