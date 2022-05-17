Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

