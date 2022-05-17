Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $5.08 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $24,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

