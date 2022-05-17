Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.15.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

