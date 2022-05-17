Brokers Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

TSE SPB opened at C$12.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.