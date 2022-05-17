Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period.
About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
