Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.