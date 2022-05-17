Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.19).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

