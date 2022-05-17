Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

Several other analysts have also commented on TCRR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.35 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 506.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.