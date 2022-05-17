Barrington Research Comments on TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TACT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TACT stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

