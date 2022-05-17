Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vaccitech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 7,416.85%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $4.46 on Monday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

In other news, Director Joseph Scheeren acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth $9,444,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

