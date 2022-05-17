TD Securities Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.25.

WSP opened at C$132.44 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.16 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$15.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$166.95.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

