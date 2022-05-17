VIQ Solutions’ (VQS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VQS opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$9.35.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

