New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 46,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,087,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,880 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

