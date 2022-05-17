New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 46,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,087,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.
In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,880 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.
About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
