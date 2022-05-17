Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 3,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 821,364 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

