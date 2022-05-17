Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 10,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 888,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

