Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a na rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as low as $145.42 and last traded at $145.50. 13,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,657,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.21.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $141,873,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 59.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 196,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 322.1% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $18,506,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

