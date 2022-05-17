SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a na rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 34,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,410,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.