Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $360.00. The company traded as low as $175.72 and last traded at $176.59. Approximately 26,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,193,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.90.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.11.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.