STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a buy rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00. STEP Energy Services traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.40. 111,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 191,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The company has a market cap of C$314.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.16.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

