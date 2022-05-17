NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.68. NU shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 78,288 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

